Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bruce Jastrow
@brucej6767
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taken at Jordan Lake Dam North Carolina
Related collections
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #77: Lauren Bath
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Bath
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Vacation
109 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
vacation
Summer Images & Pictures
sea