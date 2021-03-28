Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Steel Fell, Keswick, UK
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
steel fell
uk
keswick
blencathra
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake district
cumbria
helvellyn
river
Nature Images
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
outdoors
building
housing
countryside
House Images
hut
rural
cabin
Free stock photos
Related collections
music
38 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Music Images & Pictures
human
Light Backgrounds
Computer
39 photos
· Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images