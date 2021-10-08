Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joel Lee
@joelnbora
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
furniture
chair
restaurant
cafe
shop
table
cafeteria
indoors
bakery
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos · Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Still Life
189 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
still
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Warm and Muted Vol. 2
365 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures