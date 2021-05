This photo was taken along the scenic drive on Route 417 in the Reykjanesfólkvangur nature reserve in Iceland. The area features lava formations, crater lakes and geothermic fields, but the main attraction to us was the incredible mountain backdrop that was presented here.⛰Read more details from our team about visiting Reykjanesfólkvangur on our website - https://globecityguide.com/destinations/europe/iceland/attractions/reykjanesfolkvangur