Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andy Salazar
@andycusco
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chinchero, Perú
Published
on
February 19, 2021
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Andes of Cusco - Sacred Valley
Related tags
chinchero
perú
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
peak
Landscape Images & Pictures
weather
panoramic
HD Sky Wallpapers
slope
plateau
Free pictures
Related collections
People
66 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Creative Spaces
137 photos
· Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office
Life's a Party
1,011 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
silhouette