Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim Mossholder
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Carrizo Plains, Soda Lake Road, Santa Margarita, CA, USA
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
California hills of flowers
Related collections
landscape
169 photos
· Curated by Isabel Griffin
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Scenery
692 photos
· Curated by Church Support Australia
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Seven Sundays
93 photos
· Curated by Sarah Dimauro
human
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
Related tags
outdoors
Nature Images
field
grassland
plateau
countryside
carrizo plains
soda lake road
santa margarita
ca
usa
hill
rug
land
Landscape Images & Pictures
hills
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
flora
HD Floral Wallpapers
Free stock photos