Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
A n v e s h
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Middle Creek, Pennsylvania, USA
Published
on
April 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
middle creek
pennsylvania
usa
logs
Wood Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
lumber
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
Snake Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Mood: Umbrella
35 photos · Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Atmospheric
68 photos · Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Two's a Crowd
353 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend