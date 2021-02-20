Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
guitar
e-guitar
acoustic guitar
guitarpick
guitar gear
guitarist
guitar music
plectrum
leisure activities
musical instrument
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Amenities
46 photos
· Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora
Foodish
237 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Moody and Atmospheric
145 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
moody
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images