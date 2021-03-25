Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Simona Sergi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Italy
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
vase
plant
jar
pottery
potted plant
planter
pot
herbs
building
Free images
Related collections
Diverse Women
404 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
earth without art is just eh
12 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
paint
painting
350ppm
16 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
350ppm
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images