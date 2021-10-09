Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
blackieshoot
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Barcelona, España
Published
on
October 9, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
barcelona
españa
cookie
patisserie
Light Backgrounds
galleta
redvelvet
sugar
sweet
Brown Backgrounds
chocolate
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
brownie
biscuit
sweets
confectionery
fudge
cocoa
Free stock photos
Related collections
Underwater
254 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming
Mountains
105 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Pilgrim's Progress
74 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
outdoor