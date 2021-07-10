Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anon Jupiter
@jupiteranon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
floor
concrete
plant
Related collections
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers
PATTERNS
52 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Wanderlust
201 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
wanderlust
outdoor
People Images & Pictures