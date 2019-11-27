Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nirmal Rajendharkumar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stoke-on-Trent, UK
Published on
November 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Product Design
Related tags
stoke-on-trent
uk
lukas
product design
transport design
designer
work
education
university
HD Art Wallpapers
studio
sony a7iii
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
furniture
table
wheel
machine
desk
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Designers
7 photos
· Curated by Victor Blanc
designer
human
work
• flower n lanscape •
205 photos
· Curated by Adcharaphan Phonpakdee
Flower Images
building
HD City Wallpapers
Lightbulb Moment
1,808 photos
· Curated by Miriam-Rose LeDuc
human
Brown Backgrounds
plant