Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Taylor Simpson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published
on
August 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
palm springs
wellness
ca
usa
swimming
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
swimwear
swimming pool
Girls Photos & Images
California Pictures
southern
swimmer
HD Blue Wallpapers
bold
colorful
underwater
swim
HD Blue Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Swimming pool
2 photos
· Curated by Kotryna
pool
swimming
Sports Images
Summer Photography
65 photos
· Curated by Andrea Liang
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
Bright Pink
27 photos
· Curated by LaTrisha Gomer
HD Pink Wallpapers
bright
HD Blue Wallpapers