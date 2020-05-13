Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexander Smith
@asmithproduction
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
Rose Images
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
G-"Floral Beauty"
1,111 photos
· Curated by Vee W
beauty
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
IPP
294 photos
· Curated by Ashley Gaffney
ipp
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
BCs
486 photos
· Curated by Shanna Beasley
bc
Flower Images
plant