Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Harpreet Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
medical equipment
medical treatment
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mouse Pictures & Images
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronics
hardware
Public domain images
Related collections
OUTDOORS
316 photos
· Curated by Ace
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
Collection #65: James Allworth
7 photos
· Curated by James Allworth
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Autumn
51 photos
· Curated by Daniil Omelchenko
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe
Fall Images & Pictures