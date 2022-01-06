Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
NATSUKI TAKADA
@natski_takada
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10 Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kumano kodo
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
moss
ground
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Nature Images
land
soil
Free stock photos
Related collections
School Aesthetic
115 photos · Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Into the Wild
394 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos · Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay