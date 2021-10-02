Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Mayes
@stevethesalvo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sandsøya, Sandsøy, Norway
Published
11d
ago
Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Church is for cloudy days...
Related tags
sandsøya
sandsøy
norway
church
cloudy
norway
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
building
housing
countryside
rural
hut
shelter
House Images
reservoir
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Christmas
227 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Sparkles
77 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night