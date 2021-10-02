Go to Stephen Mayes's profile
@stevethesalvo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sandsøya, Sandsøy, Norway
Published agoCanon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Church is for cloudy days...

Related collections

Sparkles
77 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking