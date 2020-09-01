Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zsofia Szalay
@zsofiaszalay
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 1, 2020
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hungary
rural
countryliving
slowfood
slow
Family Images & Photos
slowlife
slowliving
porridge
breakfast
healthy
vegan
eating
HD Grey Wallpapers
blueberry
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
bowl
dessert
Backgrounds
Related collections
Pattern & Symmetry
233 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
symmetry
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
Human for scale.
120 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers