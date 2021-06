We made a concerted effort to move on from some of the more “honey pot” tourist locations on Skye this year, but there’s one place we always have to come back to: Elgol. Elgol is famous for it’s incredible coastline, featuring rugby ball-sized “pebbles”, balancing boulders, undercut cliffs, and gridded platforms. The coast here also gives the explorer an unparalleled view across the sea towards the dramatic crags of the Black Cuillin.