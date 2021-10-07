Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Coal Drops Yard, Stable Street, London, UK
Published
on
October 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
coal drops yard
stable street
london
uk
HD Grey Wallpapers
corridor
People Images & Pictures
human
tunnel
HD Art Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Circle
55 photos
· Curated by Cristiana Stradella
circle
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,138 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
white out
96 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HQ Background Images