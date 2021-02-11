Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vincent NICOLAS
@vince67
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Explore Yosemite Park
61 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Human-made
56 photos
· Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
Related tags
concrete
building
triangle
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
office building
flooring
Public domain images