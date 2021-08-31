Go to Jeffrey Hamilton's profile
Available for hire
Download free
red and black butterfly perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
red and black butterfly perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Black butterfly with two red spots

Related collections

Staircases
30 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
Tokyo
73 photos · Curated by Fanny Delahaye
tokyo
japan
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking