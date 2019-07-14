Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wang shaohong
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 14, 2019
HUAWEI, LYA-AL00
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
geranium
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
jar
pottery
potted plant
vase
HD Red Wallpapers
petal
planter
herbs
Creative Commons images
Related collections
319-Petal Clusters
137 photos
· Curated by Vee W
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Plants
80 photos
· Curated by Alex Zimmerman
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Flowers#1
828 photos
· Curated by Irina Stanova
Flower Images
plant
blossom