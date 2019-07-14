Go to Wang shaohong's profile
Available for hire
Download free
red-petaled flowers
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on HUAWEI, LYA-AL00
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Flower Images
geranium
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
jar
pottery
potted plant
vase
HD Red Wallpapers
petal
planter
herbs
Creative Commons images

Related collections

319-Petal Clusters
137 photos · Curated by Vee W
Flower Images
blossom
plant
Plants
80 photos · Curated by Alex Zimmerman
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Flowers#1
828 photos · Curated by Irina Stanova
Flower Images
plant
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking