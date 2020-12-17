Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
stefano manzini
@stefanoemme
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brescia BS, Italia
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
brescia bs
italia
HD Windows Wallpapers
wall
architecture
HD Red Wallpapers
architettura
palace
palazzo
Italy Pictures & Images
baroque
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
home decor
shutter
curtain
window shade
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Workspaces
618 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
workspace
office
table
UX and Storytelling
437 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
table
room
indoor
Seasides
387 photos
· Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock