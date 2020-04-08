Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Camille Bismonte
@camerale
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mount Merapi, Dusun 2, Suroteleng, Boyolali Regency, Central Java, Indonesia
Published on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gunung Merapi in Jawa Tengah (Central Java)
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
mount merapi
central java
indonesia
dusun 2
suroteleng
boyolali regency
jawa tengah
Volcano Pictures & Images
java
gunung merapi
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
peak
HD Scenery Wallpapers
land
wilderness
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Of Blue
48 photos
· Curated by Jess La Tribu
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
shadyside
70 photos
· Curated by Brittany Goble
shadyside
horror
human
salt water
91 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
sea
outdoor
Beach Images & Pictures