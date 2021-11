The Gorner Gorge (also called Gornergorge) is an experience for the whole family. The water of the Gorner Gorge has been washing out the gorge since the last ice age. The gorge was opened to tourists as early as 1886 and 1887. The rock, the greenish serpentinite, is about 220 million years old. A natural spectacle, accessible on foot in 15 minutes from the end of the village of Zermatt.