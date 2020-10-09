Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gunnar Ridderström
@gunnarridder
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
HafenCity, Hamburg, Tyskland
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Apple, iPhone 4S
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hafencity
hamburg
tyskland
architecture
construction crane
construction
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sectoren IRIS
106 photos · Curated by Jan-Willem Buddingh
HD Grey Wallpapers
construction crane
business
ROBALINO
55 photos · Curated by Mateo Flandoli
robalino
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
Tower Cranes and the Urban Landscape
912 photos · Curated by Martin Adams
tower
urban
crane