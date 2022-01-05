Go to Cristina Glebova's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
South Lake Tahoe, CA, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Lake between pine tree forest in South Lake Tahoe

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

south lake tahoe
ca
usa
Nature Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
lake
HD Forest Wallpapers
nature images
blue skies
Nature Backgrounds
HD Nature Wallpapers
California Pictures
Sky Backgrounds
HD Sky Wallpapers
lake tahoe
lake tahoe mountains
lake tahoe ca
lake tahoe mountain
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain lake
Public domain images

Related collections

atmosphere
126 photos · Curated by helen wyllie
Atmosphere
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking