Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rubén Bagüés
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
--,
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
social
abandoned
alone
loneliness
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
feminism
doll
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Emotions
20 photos
· Curated by Alyona Smorodnikova
emotion
People Images & Pictures
human
Stunning Scotland
34 photos
· Curated by Ross Sneddon
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
SHADOW AND LIGHT
464 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers