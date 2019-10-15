Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kamila Maciejewska
@kamilamac_visuals
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Fruits Images & Pictures
Nature Images
botanical garden
botanic
tropic
bananas
tropical plants
banana tree
exotic
exotic plants
plant
Food Images & Pictures
banana
Public domain images
Related collections
EXOTIC FOOD
21 photos
· Curated by Vanessa Marville
exotic
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Bananas
13 photos
· Curated by Natalie Wang
banana
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
TROPICAL DRINK
6 photos
· Curated by ADI MOLDOVER
HD Tropical Wallpapers
tropic
plant