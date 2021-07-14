Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zain Ali
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karachi, Pakistan
Published
on
July 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
karachi
pakistan
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
rain
overcast
Nature Images
outdoors
storm
Thunderstorm Pictures
weather
Backgrounds
Related collections
Just Say "I Do"
381 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images
Love, Loss and Lost
43 photos
· Curated by Tiffany Christina
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers