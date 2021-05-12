Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sajan Rajbahak
@sajan009
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Bhaktapur, Nepal
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bhaktapur
nepal
festival
HD Color Wallpapers
culture
goddess
human
People Images & Pictures
crowd
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Meaning of Marriage
76 photos · Curated by Mark Harris
marriage
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
put type over this
91 photos · Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora
Earth
57 photos · Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images