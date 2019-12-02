Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nguyễn Lê Hoài Châu
@chauhoai
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bến Tre, Ben Tre, Vietnam
Published
on
December 2, 2019
DJI, FC330
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vietnam
bến tre
ben tre
village
quê
flycam
building
urban
neighborhood
hotel
resort
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Nature Images
vegetation
roof
pottery
potted plant
vase
Free pictures
Related collections
Landscape
21 photos
· Curated by Nguyễn Lê Hoài Châu
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
building
KLVNT Vietnam
571 photos
· Curated by Kelvin Tu
vietnam
outdoor
building
Vietnamese
38 photos
· Curated by Dullita Meybi
vietnamese
vietnam
building