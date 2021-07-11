Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sai Harish
@saiharishk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Pixel 2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
lily
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Camping and festivals
48 photos
· Curated by Social Bods
festival
camping
outdoor
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Patterns and Textures
426 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images