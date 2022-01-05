Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ante Samarzija
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
face
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
sleeve
beard
man
long sleeve
coat
portrait
photography
photo
jacket
overcoat
Public domain images
Related collections
Christianity
411 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Christianity
church
Book Images & Photos
Collection #122: Nasir Jones
10 photos
· Curated by Nasir Jones
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Workspace
93 photos
· Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work