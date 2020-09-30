Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jim Makos
@jimmakos
Download free
Share
Info
Thessaloniki, Greece
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Haze
17 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
haze
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
The Beaches
409 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Merry
146 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Related tags
furniture
bench
People Images & Pictures
human
thessaloniki
greece
outdoors
garden
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
arbour
park bench
path
People Images & Pictures
park
Women Images & Pictures
sit
street
Tree Images & Pictures
citylife
Free pictures