Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vera Gorbunova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Girl standing in the ruins of an old church
Related tags
russia
ruin
abandoned
church
yaroslavl oblast
HD Grey Wallpapers
walkway
path
flagstone
People Images & Pictures
human
sidewalk
pavement
cobblestone
clothing
apparel
HD Brick Wallpapers
dungeon
corridor
slate
Free pictures
Related collections
Rooms
17 photos
· Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Blank Walls
559 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers