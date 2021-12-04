Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
California Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
elk
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
Deer Images & Pictures
antelope
impala
Backgrounds
Related collections
Uplifting
87 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Water Drop
213 photos · Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
Big Screens
383 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Screen Wallpapers
HD iPhone Wallpapers
HD Phone Wallpapers