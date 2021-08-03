Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
temple
bali
indonesia
traditional
lush
moss
plant
HD Yellow Wallpapers
architecture
building
rainforest
outdoors
land
Nature Images
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
worship
shrine
Free images
Related collections
Interiors
389 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
furniture
Collection #153: Spotify
3 photos
· Curated by Spotify
HD Color Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers