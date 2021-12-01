Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Strvnge Films
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
necklace
accessories
jewelry
accessory
home decor
pendant
hair
finger
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Beyond Belief
33 photos
· Curated by Liz H
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
feet
143 photos
· Curated by Anna
feet
shoe
leg
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human