Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Cierra Voelkl
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pit bull mix shelter dog with her tongue out
Related tags
los angeles
ca
usa
HD Pitbull Wallpapers
pit mix
shelter
los angeles dog
dogs in need
shelter dog
animal shelter
shelter photography
animal rescue
apparel
clothing
footwear
shoe
pants
canine
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
Backgrounds
Related collections
Picture in picture
23 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
picture
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Nature
102 photos
· Curated by Christian Neff
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Mothers Day
36 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child