Fernsehturm (Television Tower) in Berlin Just a short biography of me, I‘m originally from Berlin. Lived 24 years in this big capital city before my destiny brought me to Bavaria. Berlin is a must visit not just from its historical past but also the way Berlin has changed in the last 20 years. Its a multi-cultural city with lots of different nations, food and music. You can speak english with the locals so learning German isn‘t necessary. Berlin has a lot to offer, and by that I mean a lot. But the best part of Berlin are definitely its people. With that being said, Ich bin ein Berliner! Oh just a friendly reminder when you do visit Berlin, don‘t miss out on Kebab (Döner)! It‘s the best kebab you will ever try in your life since the Döner originated from Berlin!
