Go to Vize photography (Ufuk M.)'s profile
@vizephotography_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Alexanderplatz, Berlin, Deutschland
Published on Apple, iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fernsehturm (Television Tower) in Berlin Just a short biography of me, I‘m originally from Berlin. Lived 24 years in this big capital city before my destiny brought me to Bavaria. Berlin is a must visit not just from its historical past but also the way Berlin has changed in the last 20 years. Its a multi-cultural city with lots of different nations, food and music. You can speak english with the locals so learning German isn‘t necessary. Berlin has a lot to offer, and by that I mean a lot. But the best part of Berlin are definitely its people. With that being said, Ich bin ein Berliner! Oh just a friendly reminder when you do visit Berlin, don‘t miss out on Kebab (Döner)! It‘s the best kebab you will ever try in your life since the Döner originated from Berlin!

Related collections

Food
215 photos · Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
sweet
wilderness
42 photos · Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking