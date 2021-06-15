Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nia H Shah
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karachi, Pakistan
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
karachi
pakistan
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos · Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers
Collection #25: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
House Images
Fog
153 photos · Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor