Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrea Cairone
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Nebbiolo grapes leaf.
Related tags
grapes
red wine
agricolture
harvesting
langhe
Italy Pictures & Images
barolo
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
veins
maple
Free stock photos
Related collections
Beyond the Map
60 photos
· Curated by Cody Bliss
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos
· Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Fog and Mist
112 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images