Go to Cody Ardell's profile
@vitachokokuka
Download free
dried leaves on ground during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
New England, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

It seemed like mother nature wanted to spotlight this fellow

Related collections

Graveyard
8 photos · Curated by Courage International
graveyard
plant
grave
grave
39 photos · Curated by Mathias Reeves
grave
graveyard
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking