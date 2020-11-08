Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cody Ardell
@vitachokokuka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New England, USA
Published
on
November 8, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
It seemed like mother nature wanted to spotlight this fellow
Related tags
new england
usa
old
grave stone
sunlight
graveyard
Fall Images & Pictures
foliage
leaves
bokeh
moss
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
ground
tomb
tombstone
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Graveyard
8 photos
· Curated by Courage International
graveyard
plant
grave
Day of the Dead
17 photos
· Curated by Lucy Spiro
dead
HD Grey Wallpapers
Skull Images & Pictures
grave
39 photos
· Curated by Mathias Reeves
grave
graveyard
HD Grey Wallpapers