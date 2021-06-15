Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bibhash
@perventuator
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nakuru, Kenya
Published
on
June 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Beautiful scenes from a safari in the natural reserves in Kenya
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nakuru
kenya
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
photography
mother
predator
queen
lioness
closeup
head
resting
HD Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
fauna
golden
Holiday Backgrounds
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Tilted
69 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
tilted
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Miniatures
22 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Creep it Real
64 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers