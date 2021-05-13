Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Doris Miller Memorial in Waco, Texas.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
reflecting pool
african american
war
texas
architecture
memorial
plate
steel
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Navy Wallpapers
waco
word
staircase
Free pictures
Related collections
Buildings
196 photos · Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
Road to Nowhere
68 photos · Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill
Soul Care
201 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand