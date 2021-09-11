Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shushan Meloyan
@shushan_mln
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sevan, Armenia
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
sevan
armenia
apparel
clothing
rock
hat
sun hat
rubble
slate
soil
road
dirt road
gravel
ground
Backgrounds
Related collections
books, libraries, paper
220 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos
leafy
153 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Anchored in the Storm - Epic Life
257 photos · Curated by Adam Holland
Life Images & Photos
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images