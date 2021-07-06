Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rose
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Construction Job Site Framing
Related tags
loft
HD Wood Wallpapers
housing
building
attic
indoors
staircase
plywood
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
hardwood
skylight
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
In Transit
204 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
Collection #89: Lewis Howes
7 photos
· Curated by Lewis Howes
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Cloud Pictures & Images