Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nati Melnychuk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Forio, Forio, Italia
Published
on
December 31, 2020
Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
forio
italia
glass
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
cream
creme
Cake Images
Cupcake Images & Pictures
goblet
icing
Free images
Related collections
Street Life Photowalk
850 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures
Single Element
52 photos · Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
Urban
70 photos · Curated by Andy McGuinness
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers